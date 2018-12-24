KGF box office collection Day 3: The Yash starrer outshines SRK’s Zero

Yash starrer KGF chapter 1 has had a positive impact at the box office. The film was released on Friday along with other multi-star cast films like SRK’s Zero, yet it has managed to get a total collection of Rs 37.21 crore.

Advertising

KGF stands for Kolar Gold Fields. The film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, minted Rs 18.1 crore on its opening day and Rs 19.20 crore on the second day of its release.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

Despite tough competition from movies in other languages like Zero (Hindi), Maari 2 and Seethakaathi (Tamil), the Kannada film has been well received by the audience as well as critics.

Advertising

Also read | KGF collection Day 2: Yash’s magnum opus earns Rs 37.21 crore

The film released across the globe in not just Kannada, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously.

In her review, The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “You admire the striking cinematography, and the brown and sepia colours which suffuse the screen. But there’s really nothing more. Beat, punch, slap. Dialogue. Rinse, repeat. Yash looks capable while slashing and punching, and it helps that he has barely anything to say.”

The Prashant Neel directorial is showing a steady upward trend on the weekend and the Christmas holiday will also be crucial for its business as it might help it futher soar commercially.