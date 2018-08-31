Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection prediction: Dharmendra and sons’ film to earn Rs 4.5 crore on Day 1

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is expected to do a business of about Rs 4-4.5 crore. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is expected to do a business of about Rs 4-4.5 crore.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, starring veteran actor Dharmendra and his two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, is the third installment in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise. With the three Deols together, the expectations from the movie are higher in comparison to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree. Trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Yamla Pagla Deewana is a franchise. The first one was a hit, the second one was average and now the third installment has created a good buzz. With the three Deols (Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra) and Kriti Kharbanda in the movie, there is a certain level of excitement among the audience. Also, it has got a wider release in comparison to this week’s another release Stree.”

Explaining this craze around the comedy drama, Johar added, “The audience in smaller towns are excited to see the Deols in the same frame and the North region including Punjab has more takers for the movie. With its wider appeal, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is expected to do a business of about Rs 4-4.5 crore. Though the songs haven’t created much noise about the movie, the cameos by Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha and Salman Khan adds value to the comedy caper.”

The first in the trilogy, Yamla Pagla Deewana released in the year 2011 and received positive reviews from critics. It earned Rs 55.28 crore at the ticket counters. After it’s success, the makers announced the second film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 which came out in the theaters in 2013. Unlike the first installment, this time the makers failed to make the audience laugh and the movie made a meagre sum of Rs 36.7 crore at the box office.

Now, whether the third installment of the franchise will have a similar fate as the previous one or will it manage to leave the audience rolling with laughter will be known soon.

