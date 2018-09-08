Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 8: Dharmendra film sinks

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 8: Sunny Deol film continues to struggle. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 8: Sunny Deol film continues to struggle.

Starring the trio of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is a rare debacle of a film that could not attract audiences while having multiple stars. The sequel to Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Navaniat Singh directorial Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se also stars Kriti Kharbanda.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has earned Rs 9.42 crore after its first week. This is a tiny amount, particularly considering the supposed underdog, Stree, which released alongside it, has accumulated over Rs 60 crore.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a zero star. She concluded her review by saying, “The tired schtick of ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ becomes ‘paanch kilo’ when the dialogue shifts to Dharmendra. He plays a pesky tenant, always in the company of two ghostly women. Or should I say ghastly? The house is owned by Pooran and Kaala (Sunny and Bobby respectively): the former is an Ayurveda vaid, a whiz who can cure all ailments, including a girl who cannot see, just by looking at them; the latter is a bumbler. That’s his only job. Sinha shows up as a stentorian judge. He bellows. A priceless Ayurveda formula is up for grabs, and the cast mills about, one half trying to grab it, the other trying to retrieve it.”

