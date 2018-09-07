Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 7: The Sunny Deol film is a sad failure

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 7: Critics have panned the latest installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 7: Critics have panned the latest installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is all set to face box office competition from the new Friday release like Paltan, Laila Majnu, The Nun and Gali Guleiyan. And going by the response the film has received so far, it might be soon taken off from cinema halls too. The Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer’s business was also largely affected by Stree too.

The film got a zero rating from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She wrote, “In this installment, taglined ‘Phir Se’, even the half-hearted guffaws, which we managed in the first two, have dried up. The jokes are so lame that they are practically invisible. How you wish the film was too. The tired schtick of ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ becomes ‘paanch kilo’ when the dialogue shifts to Dharmendra. He plays a pesky tenant, always in the company of two ghostly women. Or should I say ghastly? The house is owned by Pooran and Kaala (Sunny and Bobby respectively): the former is an Ayurveda vaid, a whiz who can cure all ailments, including a girl who cannot see, just by looking at them; the latter is a bumbler. That’s his only job.”

Now it looks really difficult for Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se to survive at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has earned Rs 8.97 crore so far.

