Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 6: Dharmendra starrer is a box office turkey

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 6: Dharmendra starrer failed to entertain. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 6: Dharmendra starrer failed to entertain.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which brought the Deols back together on the big screen once again, has failed to draw the audience to the cinema halls. Starring the unconventional father-son trio of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol, the comedy film which was expected to fare well at the box office has turned out to be a huge disappointment.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has, however, managed to earn Rs 8.27 crore until Wednesday. The Navniat Singh directorial which is rubbing shoulders at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror comedy Stree is struggling.

The Indian Express film critic, Shubhra Gupta in her review of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se mentioned, “The jokes are so lame that they are practically invisible. How you wish the film was too. The tired schtick of ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ becomes ‘paanch kilo’ when the dialogue shifts to Dharmendra. He plays a pesky tenant, always in the company of two ghostly women. Or should I say ghastly? The house is owned by Pooran and Kaala (Sunny and Bobby respectively): the former is an Ayurveda vaid, a whiz who can cure all ailments, including a girl who cannot see, just by looking at them; the latter is a bumbler. That’s his only job. Sinha shows up as a stentorian judge. He bellows. A priceless Ayurveda formula is up for grabs, and the cast mills about, one half trying to grab it, the other trying to retrieve it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd