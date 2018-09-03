Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 3: Will this Dharmendra film survive?

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol and Dharmendra starrer is having a dismal run. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol and Dharmendra starrer is having a dismal run.

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is having a dismal run at the box office. It has earned only Rs 3.62 crore after two days, according to figures from Bollywood Hungama. Also starring Kriti Kharbanda, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was supposed to be the bigger film among this week’s Bollywood releases, the other being Stree. But Stree has left behind Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se by miles. Stree’s two-day haul is Rs 17.69 crore, a little less than six times that of Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave zero stars to the film and wrote, “In this installment, taglined ‘Phir Se’, even the half-hearted guffaws, which we managed in the first two, have dried up. The jokes are so lame that they are practically invisible. How you wish the film was too. The tired schtick of ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ becomes ‘paanch kilo’ when the dialogue shifts to Dharmendra. He plays a pesky tenant, always in the company of two ghostly women. Or should I say ghastly? The house is owned by Pooran and Kaala (Sunny and Bobby respectively): the former is an Ayurveda vaid, a whiz who can cure all ailments, including a girl who cannot see, just by looking at them; the latter is a bumbler. That’s his only job.”

If Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se has to survive and does not want to end up as a disaster, it needs a lot of positive word-of-mouth, which it does not seem to be getting so far. Its critical reviews are not much to write about either and that is influencing its theatrical performance.

