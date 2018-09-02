Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 2: Dharmendra film falls short of estimates

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 2: This Dharmendra film fell way short of the expectations. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 2: This Dharmendra film fell way short of the expectations.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se had a dismal opening at the box office. The film, which stars Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, was the frontrunner among the two movies that released this week, the other being Rajkummar Rao’s Stree. But Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se fell way short of the expectations set by trade analysts and could earn only Rs 1.82 crore.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted a sum of Rs 4 to 4.5 crore. He had said, “The audience in smaller towns are excited to see the Deols in the same frame and the North region including Punjab has more takers for the movie. With its wider appeal, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is expected to do a business of about Rs 4-4.5 crore. Though the songs haven’t created much noise about the movie, the cameos by Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha and Salman Khan adds value to the comedy caper.”

It appears the audiences, disappointed by the second edition in Yamla Pagla Deewana series, did not hold out much hope from the third film. Directed by Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se also stars Kriti Kharbanda.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave zero stars to the film and wrote, “In this installment, taglined ‘Phir Se’, even the half-hearted guffaws, which we managed in the first two, have dried up. The jokes are so lame that they are practically invisible. How you wish the film was too. The tired schtick of ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ becomes ‘paanch kilo’ when the dialogue shifts to Dharmendra. He plays a pesky tenant, always in the company of two ghostly women. Or should I say ghastly? The house is owned by Pooran and Kaala (Sunny and Bobby respectively): the former is an Ayurveda vaid, a whiz who can cure all ailments, including a girl who cannot see, just by looking at them; the latter is a bumbler. That’s his only job.”

