Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 10: Only a miracle can revive this Dharmendra film

Yamla Pagla Deewana series’ third installment Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has vastly underperformed at the box office. The film stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Its second week is well underway and the Navaniat Singh directorial has not even crossed the Rs 10 crore mark. Meanwhile, Stree, the Rajkummar Rao horror comedy film has earned Rs 74.2 crore. Most analysts had pegged Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to be the frontrunner among the two films.

The film’s difficulties have only increased as new films like Paltan, Laila Majnu, The Nun and Gali Guleiyan have made their way to cinema halls. Stree is still doing very well. In fact, save for The Nun, it is still the best performer at the box office, edging out newer films.

Negative critical reviews may have played a role in making this film an utter failure. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a zero star. She wrote, “The tired schtick of ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ becomes ‘paanch kilo’ when the dialogue shifts to Dharmendra. He plays a pesky tenant, always in the company of two ghostly women. Or should I say ghastly? The house is owned by Pooran and Kaala (Sunny and Bobby respectively): the former is an Ayurveda vaid, a whiz who can cure all ailments, including a girl who cannot see, just by looking at them; the latter is a bumbler. That’s his only job. Sinha shows up as a stentorian judge. He bellows. A priceless Ayurveda formula is up for grabs, and the cast mills about, one half trying to grab it, the other trying to retrieve it.”

