Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 1: Dharmendra film to give tough competition to Stree

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third installment in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise and a sequel to Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. The trio of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol come together once again to tickle the funny bones of audiences. Kriti Kharbanda also stars as one of the leads. The only film stacked against Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, but Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is clearly the bigger film.

Speaking to Indianexpess.com, trade analyst Girish Johar had said, “Yamla Pagla Deewana is a franchise. The first one was a hit, the second one was average and now the third installment has created a good buzz. With the three Deols (Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra) and Kriti Kharbanda in the movie, there is a certain level of excitement among the audience. Also, it has got a wider release in comparison to this week’s another release Stree.”

The first film in the franchise, Yamla Pagla Deewana, released in 2011 received positive critical reception and was a box office hit. The second film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, was both a critical and commercial failure. Girish Johar further said, “The audience in smaller towns are excited to see the Deols in the same frame and the North region including Punjab has more takers for the movie. With its wider appeal, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is expected to do a business of about Rs 4-4.5 crore. Though the songs haven’t created much noise about the movie, the cameos by Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha and Salman Khan adds value to the comedy caper.”

