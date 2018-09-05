Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 5: The earnings of Dharmendra starrer is no laughing matter

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 5: The Dharmendra starrer failed to entertain. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection Day 5: The Dharmendra starrer failed to entertain.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se was expected to do well at the box office, following the buzz around the film during its release week. However, the results have shocked trade analysts who had expected a good business from this film. The film that brings together Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol is struggling at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, The Navniat Singh directorial has earned Rs 7.57 crore so far.

The film is struggling despite having a wide reach in comparison to Stree, which has been performing extremely well at the box office.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “The jokes are so lame that they are practically invisible. How you wish the film was too. The tired schtick of ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ becomes ‘paanch kilo’ when the dialogue shifts to Dharmendra. He plays a pesky tenant, always in the company of two ghostly women. Or should I say ghastly? The house is owned by Pooran and Kaala (Sunny and Bobby respectively): the former is an Ayurveda vaid, a whiz who can cure all ailments, including a girl who cannot see, just by looking at them; the latter is a bumbler. That’s his only job. Sinha shows up as a stentorian judge. He bellows. A priceless Ayurveda formula is up for grabs, and the cast mills about, one half trying to grab it, the other trying to retrieve it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd