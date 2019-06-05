Salman Khan’s Bharat to be affected by India vs South Africa World Cup match?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat releases on the day India takes on South Africa in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. And with Indians being die-hard fans of the sport, it is likely to affect the box office performance of not only the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial but also other movies that are scheduled to release during the tournament.

Advertising

While discussing the box office prospects of Bharat, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “The film has to pass the content test and that will decide its fate. The India vs South Africa match on Wednesday will definitely make a dent at the box office. But to what extent again boils down to the content. If the content will be bad, people will say, ‘Leave the film, let’s watch India’s match’.”

But Girish also suggested that the impact of the World Cup will only be visible if the reviews are bad. With good reviews, the film will remain unaffected by the cricket mania.

“It (India vs South Africa) won’t matter if the content of Bharat is good. So, the deciding factor in this match between cricket and Bharat is Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is resting on his shoulder. Apart from him, Salman’s stardom is also in play,” Girish Johar said.

Bharat, a period drama, is the official remake of the Korean film Ode to My Father. It is expected to mints Rs 35 crore on the day of its release and grow even stronger with positive reviews.