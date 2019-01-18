Why Cheat India box office prediction: Emraan Hashmi movie to earn Rs 3.5-4 crore on Day 1

Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India has hit the screens today. The film deals with corruption that prevails in the Indian education system. Due to the universality of its basic plot, trade analysts are expecting a good start for the film at the ticket counters.

Trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a Rs 3.5-4 crore opening for Why Cheat India, which is made on a budget of Rs 20 crores. He said, “Emraan Hashmi is back on the silver screen and this time his film is different from his other mass commercial releases. It is inspired by true events and brings to the fore a ground reality. It deals with corruption within the country and its trailer has been received well by the audience. Hence, it is expected to pull people to the theaters and earn Rs 3.5-4 crore on its opening day.”

On being asked if Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will affect the box office collection of Why Cheat India, Johar said, “The Soumik Sen directorial will not face any problem from Uri or Simmba. It all depends on the word of mouth. If the film will have a strong word of mouth, it will earn a decent amount of money. Also, the film is releasing in times when good content is being appreciated by the audience. So, if it has a good script. it will find its audience.”

Meanwhile, the producers of the film, T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films, have revealed that Why Cheat India is a successful venture thanks to the pre-release profit from sale of its non-theatrical rights.

The other releases of the week, Fraud Saiyyan, Bombairiya and Rangeela Raja are expected to earn less than a crore. Johar said, “The first choice of the audience will be Why Cheat India and if it doesn’t have a positive word of mouth, people might shift to the other three films.”