Why Cheat India box office collection Day 3: Will Emraan Hashmi film survive?

Emraan Hashmi’s latest film Why Cheat India has failed to win over audience. On the first day, this film earned just Rs 1.71 crore. While the film will pick up a little during the weekend, it needs a miracle just to break even.

The movie also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Snighadeep Chatterjee. Why Cheat India has been written and directed by Soumik Sen.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Why Cheat India. He wrote, “#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter… Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total… Fri ₹ 1.71 cr. India biz.”

Why Cheat India does not have positive critical reception either that can inspire moviegoers to go and watch the film in theaters.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half stars, noting, “But Why Cheat India is disjointed and disappointing, never quite knowing which side it is on, even as it spends time showing us how good students can be ruined by greed, and how parents can put killing pressure on their children in their struggle to break the vicious gap between present debt and potential income.”

She added, “The material is slender and too stretched over two hours, as it goes from engineering-medicine into management, the holy grail. The entrance of gun-toting ‘gundas’ and stealing of question papers, and an unconvincing revenge angle, turns the whole thing ludicrous.”

Why Cheat India may survive its opening weekend, but it will have trouble earning money during the weekdays. And now, only word-of-mouth promotion can save it and that too is looking increasingly unlikely.