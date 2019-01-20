Why Cheat India box office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi film needs a miracle

Emraan Hashmi’s latest film Why Cheat India opened poorly, earning just Rs 1.71 crore on the first day. Written and directed by Soumik Sen, Why Cheat India also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the opening day figures. He wrote, “#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter… Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total… Fri ₹ 1.71 cr. India biz.”

Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Rakesh Singh, a man who helps rich candidates get seats in medical and engineering entrance examinations by making smart students take the exams in their place.

Why Cheat India has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta called it “disjointed and disappointing”. In her one-and-a-half-star review, she said, “The material is slender and too stretched over two hours, as it goes from engineering-medicine into management, the holy grail. The entrance of gun-toting ‘gundas’ and stealing of question papers, and an unconvincing revenge angle, turns the whole thing ludicrous.”

She added, “A couple of the acts — Snighadeep Chatterjee as Sattu, the good student turned bad, and Shreya Dhanawantary as Nupur, the girl who works hard to catch Rocky’s eye—are good. Hashmi, who can be excellent as the regular guy on the wrong side of the tracks, is not impactful enough, though, allowing his character both the luxury of wrong-doing and handing out lectures denouncing the very same thing.”

Why Cheat India’s business has seemingly been affected by holdover films like Vicky Kaushal’s military drama Uri and Ranveer Singh’s cop movie Simmba. If the movie does not accumulate some really good word-of-mouth promotion, it will certainly sink.