Why Cheat India box office collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi starrer is off to a slow start

Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India hit the screens this Friday and the movie, which is inspired by true events, is expected to make something between Rs 3.5-4 crore on its opening day, according to trade analyst Girish Johar.

Advertising

The movie’s plot is based on the corruption prevalent in the present-day education system of the country. The movie has been written and directed by Soumik Sen and features Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead.

The film has not exactly impressed movie critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie one-and-a-half stars and called it “disjointed and disappointing.”

“Done well, this film on cheating and faking, and winning and losing could have been a timely, hard-hitting exposition: of a rotten, corrupt education system which sets more score by rote learning rather than learning per se, and a society which values the end and turns a blind eye on the means,” Shubhra wrote.

“But Why Cheat India is disjointed and disappointing, never quite knowing which side it is on, even as it spends time showing us how good students can be ruined by greed, and how parents can put killing pressure on their children in their struggle to break the vicious gap between present debt and potential income,” the review further read.

Advertising

The Emraan Hashmi film faces stiff competition from the likes of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh’s cop actioner Simmba.