War box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film to break Thugs of Hindostan’s record?

The Gandhi Jayanti release of the year, War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has got excellent advance bookings. Also, the early reviews suggest that the action sequences of the film are bound to impress viewers. Film trade experts are also confident about it making money at least on the day of its release. The rest depends on the content and word of mouth.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Girish Johar has pegged the film’s opening day collection at Rs 45 crore and he believes the Siddharth Anand directorial has the potential to leave behind Thugs of Hindostan which holds the record of highest Hindi box office opener. The Aamir Khan starrer collected Rs 52.25 crore on the day of its release.

“The fans of Hrithik and Tiger are waiting for War with bated breath. Both the actors make for a deadly combination which the audiences want to watch on the screen. The trailer and the music have already set the screens on fire. Expect hysteria at the box office today. Advance bookings are fantastic and I think it is the top advances of all time. The film has everything, from action, thriller and gloss, that audiences want to watch in a movie,” Girish suggested.

Releasing in over 4000 screens, War is expected to end the successful run of Chhichhore and Dream Girl at the box office. But it might get affected by the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joke.

Advertising

Girish Johar said, “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joker will cause a small dent to the collection of War. Since Sye Raa is a big film down south, War will have to face the competition. Joker is more of an upmarket, Hollywood premium plex film and its early reports are fantastic. So, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and all the upmarket cities are going in for Joker as well.”

Apart from Hrithik and Tiger, War also stars Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, it will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.