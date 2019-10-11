War box office collection Day 9: Can this Hrithik-Tiger film survive The Sky Is Pink?

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War continues to win hearts and the box office too. The YRF film, that has been directed by Siddharth Anand released on October 2, has emerged as the biggest opener of Hindi cinema till date. The movie went on to collect Rs 100 crore in just 3 days and cross Rs 200 crore in its first week of release.

War, by the end of its Day 8, stands at Rs 228.55 crore. Now, with the release of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink arriving this weekend, it remains to be seen if War will face a downfall.

War is an actioner that is loaded with some high octane stunts undertaken by its two leading men – Hrithik and Tiger. While Tiger plays a spy named Khalid, Hrithik plays Kabir, his mentor. The film traces their fight as the two try to outdo each other.

Hrithik on Thursday shared a special video on his Instagram account, where we saw his journey towards becoming Kabir. The actor, whose previous release, Super 30 required him to don a lean look, revealed that he was completely out of shape before beginning to shoot War.