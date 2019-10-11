War box office collection Day 9: Can this Hrithik-Tiger film survive The Sky Is Pink?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/war-day-9-hrithik-roshan-tiger-shroff-film-6063859/
War box office collection Day 9: Can this Hrithik-Tiger film survive The Sky Is Pink?
War box office collection Day 9: The YRF actioner, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff continues its winning spree at the theaters. But with the release of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink this weekend, will it suffer a slump?
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War continues to win hearts and the box office too. The YRF film, that has been directed by Siddharth Anand released on October 2, has emerged as the biggest opener of Hindi cinema till date. The movie went on to collect Rs 100 crore in just 3 days and cross Rs 200 crore in its first week of release.
War, by the end of its Day 8, stands at Rs 228.55 crore. Now, with the release of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink arriving this weekend, it remains to be seen if War will face a downfall.
War is an actioner that is loaded with some high octane stunts undertaken by its two leading men – Hrithik and Tiger. While Tiger plays a spy named Khalid, Hrithik plays Kabir, his mentor. The film traces their fight as the two try to outdo each other.
Hrithik on Thursday shared a special video on his Instagram account, where we saw his journey towards becoming Kabir. The actor, whose previous release, Super 30 required him to don a lean look, revealed that he was completely out of shape before beginning to shoot War.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War here.
Hrithik Roshan, in an interaction with indianexpress.com, opened up about being in his elements and how War has encouraged him to bring out his best.
He said, “Probably the time has come for me to give my best when I am making decisions in my life. I am feeling very encouraged, very motivated. So, I think I will choose even better films. However, how much time it takes and all is not in my hands, but I promise my best work is yet to come.”
Tiger Shroff, on his part told us how working with Hrithik was a learning experience, "After seeing Hrithik sir, I feel like I still have miles to go. To feel happy for myself and pat my own back, I think it is still going to take a while for me to get there. War, however, has gotten me at least one step ahead. I give credit to my director as he took me out of my comfort zone, and threw me into a new space altogether. I feel very thankful that this film happened to me. It was an educational journey. If you ask me if I am better than what I was yesterday, then yes I am. It is all because of War."
Hrithik Roshan's transformation to Kabir
Hrtihik Roshan shared this video revealing how he got into the shoes of his War character, Kabir.