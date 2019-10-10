War box office collection Day 8: Hrithik-Tiger starrer continues to break records

War became the quickest Bollywood film to cross Rs 200 crore with its day seven collections in 2019. The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film has currently collected a total of Rs 216.65 crore.

The film’s collections have set numerous benchmarks this year including breaking the record for the biggest opening day of any Hindi film with a collection of Rs 53.50 crore. The previous record was held by Thugs of Hindostan. Notably, War’s collections have also put it in the list of the top five highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared news of War’s collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#War hits double century… Collects ₹ 20 cr+ every single day since release, which speaks of its incredible trending… Collects a massive number on Day 7 [Tue] due to #Dussehra… Emerges third highest grossing film of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Bharat.”

Adarsh further shared the latest box office figures, “#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr. Total: ₹ 208.05 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 216.65 cr. #India biz… This one’s a MONSTROUS HIT.”

Some analysts have predicted that War’s lifetime collections will easily cross Rs 300 crore with double digit figures rolling in even on a weekday.