War box office collection Day 4: Hrithik-Tiger film continues to break records
War box office collection day 4: Even as weekend collection figures are awaited, War's collections have already surpassed the 100 crore mark.
The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is poised for a massive weekend box office collection. Current collections stand at Rs 100.15 crores. Having crossed the 100 crore mark on day 3, the coming days will determine how far the action thriller goes.
The film logged a record-breaking Rs. 53.35 crore on opening day, surpassing the opening day collection of last year’s Thugs of Hindostan.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share War’s collection figures and spoke of the role of the weekend in adding to the film’s overall collection. “#War continues its dream run… Day 3 [Fri] – a working day and coming after two days of big biz – shows no signs of weakening or slowing down… Now it’s up to the two days of weekend – Sat and Sun – to add to a solid *extended* weekend total,” he wrote.
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta rated the film two stars in her review and wrote, "War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not."
"The girls, Vaani Kapoor as a lissome dancer, and Anupriya Goel as an ace code-cracker, get some air-time, but it’s the boys who have all the fun: falling off choppers, zooming about in fast cars, diving off bridges, getting in some bloody fisticuff-time. Shroff shouldn’t ever team up with Roshan again though; on his own, Tiger is a dream dancer with jaw-dropping moves, and can take on five hundred armed desperadoes; when Hrithik is around, though, he recedes into the background," she added.
War opened to 4000 screens in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor, and Anupriya Goenka.