War box office collection Day 4: Hrithik-Tiger film continues to break records

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is poised for a massive weekend box office collection. Current collections stand at Rs 100.15 crores. Having crossed the 100 crore mark on day 3, the coming days will determine how far the action thriller goes.

The film logged a record-breaking Rs. 53.35 crore on opening day, surpassing the opening day collection of last year’s Thugs of Hindostan.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share War’s collection figures and spoke of the role of the weekend in adding to the film’s overall collection. “#War continues its dream run… Day 3 [Fri] – a working day and coming after two days of big biz – shows no signs of weakening or slowing down… Now it’s up to the two days of weekend – Sat and Sun – to add to a solid *extended* weekend total,” he wrote.

“#War. #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 96 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 4.15 cr. Total: ₹100.15 cr. #India biz,” he added.