War box office collection Day 3: Hrithik-Tiger film heading for a humongous weekend

War box office collection Day 3: After two days, this Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer's collection stands at Rs 77.70 crore. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

War box office collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film is ruling the box office.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film War is all set for an explosive extended opening weekend. After two days, its collection stands at Rs 77.70 crore. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

War opened with Rs 53.35 crore, which is highest ever for a Bollywood film.

Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]… Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day – which happens to be Day 2 in this case – is a rarity… An achievement, since most biggies don’t score ₹ 20 cr on Day 1.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “He added, “#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr. Total: ₹ 74.70 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 3 cr.Total: ₹ 77.70 cr #India biz.⭐️ #War should gather momentum on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun], thus packing a superb total in its *extended* weekend.”

War has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. The film stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka.

Follow all the latest updates about Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War.

Will War cross Rs 100 crore today?

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, "#WAR holds well on Friday.. Early Estimates for All-India Nett for Day 3 is around ₹ 22 Crs.. Will cross ₹ 100 Cr nett today at the domestic Box office.."

Twinkle Khanna on War

Twinkle Khanna shared on Twitter, "Thrilled for my friend @iHrithik where he is smashing the box office with his #War Good things happen to good people:)."

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and wrote in her review, "Every frame bristling with the combined smirk-and-swag of Hrithik-Tiger? Check. Lavish locations all around the world? Present and accounted for. Lots of fast-paced chases? War has all of the above, and yet, it’s in the not quite there zone: not quite smart enough, and most importantly, not quite new enough."

She further wrote, "The chief trouble with War is that all the space is divvied up between Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other."

