War box office collection Day 3: Hrithik-Tiger film heading for a humongous weekend

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film War is all set for an explosive extended opening weekend. After two days, its collection stands at Rs 77.70 crore. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

War opened with Rs 53.35 crore, which is highest ever for a Bollywood film.

Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]… Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day – which happens to be Day 2 in this case – is a rarity… An achievement, since most biggies don’t score ₹ 20 cr on Day 1.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “He added, “#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr. Total: ₹ 74.70 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 3 cr.Total: ₹ 77.70 cr #India biz.⭐️ #War should gather momentum on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun], thus packing a superb total in its *extended* weekend.”

War has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. The film stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka.