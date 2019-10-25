War box office collection Day 23: Will Tiger-Hrithik film survive against competition?

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War has enjoyed a great run at the box office. While the film has already earned Rs 307.75 crore, it’s smooth run might come to an end this weekend.

The Diwali releases of the year- Housefull 4, Saand ki Aankh and Made in China are all set to hit the screens and thus War’s collections might witness an impact.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared on Twitter, “#War [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 293.50 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 307.75 cr. #India biz.”

War is a huge blockbuster and is the 3rd film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross 300 crore in India after Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

War has received unanimous love and appreciation from the audience. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupria Goenka playing supporting roles.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and wrote in her review, “War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not.”