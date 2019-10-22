War box office collection Day 20: Hrithik Roshan film crosses Rs 300 crore

War, an action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has gone past the Rs 300 crore mark. The Siddharth Anand directorial had opened with an explosive Rs 53.35 crore on the first day, which is the biggest for any Hindi film to date.

Since the opening, the film has gone from strength to strength and has continued to defy new releases along the way. Even Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink and Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan has not managed to affect its performance.

War is the highest grossing Bollywood film this year so far.

It is expected to continue in a strong fashion in its fourth week as well since it does not have any particularly big challenge right now.

Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupria Goenka make up the supporting cast in War. Anand has written the film with Shridhar Raghavan.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and wrote, “War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not.”

She added, “All the space is gobbled up by Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other.”