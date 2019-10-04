War box office collection Day 2: Hrithik-Tiger starrer off to flying start

Toggle Menu
War box office collection Day 2: Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, War collected Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day.

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War has taken a humungous opening at the Indian box office. The film earned Rs 53.35 crore on its release day, October 2.

With these numbers, War has become the biggest opener of Bollywood closely followed by Thugs of Hindostan that earned Rs 52.25 crore. Since War has released on a Wednesday, the film will surely benefit from the upcoming weekend and continue to earn the big bucks.

Taran Adarsh had earlier hared the Top 5 openers of 2019 and wrote, “Top 5 *Day 1* biz… 2019 releases…1. #War ₹ 53.35cr [Wed] 2. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed] 3. #MissionMangal ₹ 29.16 cr [Thu] 4. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 24.40 cr [Fri] 5. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed] Nett BOC. India biz.”

The film has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. War is facing tough competition in the form of Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the much-awaited Hollywood film Joker but if these opening numbers are anything to go by, it is obvious that the Hrithik-Tiger starrer has had a strong headstart.

Alongside Roshan and Shroff, War also stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor, Anupriya Goenka among others. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and wrote in her review, "Every frame bristling with the combined smirk-and-swag of Hrithik-Tiger? Check. Lavish locations all around the world? Present and accounted for. Lots of fast-paced chases? War has all of the above, and yet, it’s in the not quite there zone: not quite smart enough, and most importantly, not quite new enough."

She further wrote, "The chief trouble with War is that all the space is divvied up between Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other."

