War box office collection Day 18: Hrithik-Tiger starrer continues its dominance

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller War is continuing its dream run at the box office. After 17 days of its theatrical run, the Siddharth Anand directorial has earned Rs 291.05 crore.

The film is destroying competition well into its third week. War was a wide release and was initially released in 4000 theatres across the country. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky is Pink and Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan have not been able to put a dent into its earnings.

War also has Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#War continues to lead, despite multiple new films releasing this week… [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 277.95 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 291.05 cr. #India biz.”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and wrote, “The set-up has promise. Agent Kabir (Roshan) who is a patriot to beat all desh-bhakts, has gone rogue. Former star-struck pupil Agent Khalid (Shroff) is assigned by chief spymaster (Rana) to track Kabir, and the cat-and-mouse chase, of one man on the tail of another, is as old as the spy saga itself. Veteran movie spies like Bond and Bourne and their minders have to work very hard to keep us glued with newer, flashier plot devices, spiffier toys and yes, deadlier enemies. In War, you can see the twists coming a mile off.”

The film is expected to continue its domination in the coming days since it has little competition for now.