War box office collection Day 17: Hrithik-Tiger film continues to mint money

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller War continues to mint money at the box office even in its third week. The film has officially been declared a blockbuster hit and has collected over Rs 280 crore in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#War stays strong in Week 2… Has one more week to score… No major release [till #HF4] will help… [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr, Wed 3.35 cr, Thu 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 275.15 cr. Incl #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 288 cr. #India biz.”

The film has been having a dream run at the box office even surpassing the box office collection of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, it has become the highest earner of 2019.

War has lived up to the audience’s expectations. Though The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars out of 5, she praised Hrithik Roshan’s performance and look in the film. In her review, she wrote, “The last time Hrithik looked as sexy, was in Dhoom 2 (2006), also a Yashraj film. The golden streaks have been replaced with a bit of grey at the temples, but the bronzed cheekbones decorated with a few fetching scars, the fighting-fit figure in fatigues-and-dark-glasses and the case-hardened look, is full eye-candy. I’m not revealing anything by telling you that War looks all set to be a franchise: next time maybe go complete comic-book silly? Now that’s a spy I will buy.”.

War was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. The supporting cast comprises Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka.