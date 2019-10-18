War box office collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan film to cross Rs 300 crore?

War is unstoppable at the box office. The Hrithik Roshan film, which has so far collected Rs 284.20 crore, is expected to touch Rs 300 crore mark soon. The movie, which became the biggest opening Bollywood film till date, is all set to cross the lifetime collection of blockbuster film Dhoom 3.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that War will cross the lifetime business of Dhoom 3 on Wednesday. The tweet read, “#War will cross *lifetime biz* of #Dhoom3 today [Wed]… Will cross #Sultan over the weekend… [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr, Wed 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 271.65 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 284.20 cr. #India biz.”

Hrithik Roshan, who tasted back-to-back success this year with Super 30 and War, said he felt motivated and encouraged with the audience love.

“Professionally, it has been a very special year for me. Both the successes have been so empowering. It has only motivated and encouraged me to keep following my instincts and work hard. This success has been the sweetest for me. As for action films and me being a match made in heaven, I’d love to believe it too as it is the genre I enjoy the most,” Hrithik said in a statement.

War, which also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role has received mostly positive reviews from the critics.

The YRF film is an actioner that has Tiger playing a spy named Khalid, while Hrithik plays his mentor Kabir. The movie is loaded with some high octane stunts undertaken by its two leading men as they fight and try to outdo each other.