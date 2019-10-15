War box office collection Day 13: Hrithik-Tiger film is on a roll

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff action thriller War has earned a total of Rs 271.65 crore in 12 days. The film reported strong numbers on Sunday as well, raking in Rs 13.90 crore.

The film is poised to be one of the biggest earners of the year and has already broken many records with its earnings. It recorded opening day figures of Rs 53.35 crore, breaking the Thugs of Hindostan’s record for biggest opening day.

The film has achieved multiple benchmarks since its release and has already cemented its place as one of 2019’s biggest releases.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#War continues its splendid run in Weekend 2… Shows big gains on [second] Sat and Sun, taking it closer to ₹ 275 cr mark… #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr. Total: ₹ 260 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 271.65 cr. #India biz.”

War also stars Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles. The film was a wide release and is screening in 4000 theatres across the country.

Despite strong competition from the DC film Joker, War still reigned supreme in box offices. It is expected to continue its mammoth run because of next to no competition from other films like The Sky Is Pink.