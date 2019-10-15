War box office collection Day 13: Hrithik-Tiger film is on a roll

Toggle Menu
War box office collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer dominates all competition even in its second week. The film has earned Rs 271.65 crore till now.

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff action thriller War has earned a total of Rs 271.65 crore in 12 days. The film reported strong numbers on Sunday as well, raking in Rs 13.90 crore.

The film is poised to be one of the biggest earners of the year and has already broken many records with its earnings. It recorded opening day figures of Rs 53.35 crore, breaking the Thugs of Hindostan’s record for biggest opening day.

The film has achieved multiple benchmarks since its release and has already cemented its place as one of 2019’s biggest releases.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#War continues its splendid run in Weekend 2… Shows big gains on [second] Sat and Sun, taking it closer to ₹ 275 cr mark… #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr. Total: ₹ 260 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 271.65 cr. #India biz.”

War also stars Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles. The film was a wide release and is screening in 4000 theatres across the country.

Despite strong competition from the DC film Joker, War still reigned supreme in box offices. It is expected to continue its mammoth run because of next to no competition from other films like The Sky Is Pink.

Shubhra Gupta, critic with the Indian Express, gave the film two stars and cited some tired tropes as problems. In her review she wrote, "All the space is gobbled up by Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other".

"Scads full of cash must have been needed to take the cast from as diverse places as Portugal to Sydney to Kerala, and there’s no been stinting there. But a story with freshness and zing? Missing in action. It talks of the ‘desh ke dushman’ as did movies of the 70s and 80s; dated dialogues which combine ‘Musalmaan’ and ‘vatanparasti’ only add to the casual bigotry which is becoming common parlance these days," she added.

