War box office collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan starrer sailing in untroubled waters

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film War is still running strong at the box office. After 10 days of its box office journey, it has grossed Rs 245.95 crore. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#War continues its dominance… Will continue to rule BO till #Diwali [#HF4]… Expect solid numbers over the weekend… Marching victoriously towards ₹ 300 cr… #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 235.60 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 245.95 cr. #India biz.”

War had opened with Rs 53.35 crore, which is highest ever for a Bollywood film. It brokeThugs of Hindostan’s previously held record. The film has also broken other numerous records.

War was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. The film has Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.