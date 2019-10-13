War box office collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan starrer sailing in untroubled watershttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/war-day-11-hrithik-roshan-tiger-shroff-6065944/
War box office collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan starrer sailing in untroubled waters
War box office collection Day 11: After 10 days of its box office journey, this Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer has grossed Rs 245.95 crore. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film War is still running strong at the box office. After 10 days of its box office journey, it has grossed Rs 245.95 crore. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#War continues its dominance… Will continue to rule BO till #Diwali [#HF4]… Expect solid numbers over the weekend… Marching victoriously towards ₹ 300 cr… #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 235.60 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 245.95 cr. #India biz.”
War had opened with Rs 53.35 crore, which is highest ever for a Bollywood film. It brokeThugs of Hindostan’s previously held record. The film has also broken other numerous records.
War was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. The film has Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War here.
Shubhra Gupta, critic with The Indian Express, gave the film two stars in her review. "The set-up has promise. Agent Kabir (Roshan) who is a patriot to beat all desh-bhakts, has gone rogue. Former star-struck pupil Agent Khalid (Shroff) is assigned by chief spymaster (Rana) to track Kabir, and the cat-and-mouse chase, of one man on the tail of another, is as old as the spy saga itself. Veteran movie spies like Bond and Bourne and their minders have to work very hard to keep us glued with newer, flashier plot devices, spiffier toys and yes, deadlier enemies. In War, you can see the twists coming a mile off," she wrote.
She further added, "War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not."