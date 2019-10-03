War box office collection Day 1: Hrithik-Tiger film set to break opening day record

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is all set to register impressive opening numbers. The film, directed by Sidharth Anand, is an action entertainer which promises a good time at the theaters.

War also stars Vaani Kapoor, Anupriya Goenka and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles.

War is expected to earn Rs 45 crore on opening day, as per trade analyst Girish Johar. He told indianexpress.com, “The fans of Hrithik and Tiger are waiting for War with bated breath. Expect hysteria at the box office today. Advance bookings are fantastic and I think it is the top advances of all time. The film has everything, from action, thriller and gloss, that audiences want to watch in a movie.”

The film released alongside multi-lingual film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Hollywood film Joker so it might face some competition in the initial days.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave War 2 stars and called the film ‘flashy but familiar’. Shubhra wrote in her review, “The chief trouble with War is that all the space is divvied up between Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War will make the most of the mid-week release on October 2.