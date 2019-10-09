War box office collection Day 7: Hrithik-Tiger film to cross Rs 200 crore mark today

Toggle Menu
War box office collection Day 7: The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film has minted Rs 187.75 crore after six days. It had opened with Rs 53.35 crore.

War box office collection Day 7: War will become the fastest film to reach Rs 200 crore mark in 2019.

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff action thriller War continues its mammoth run on day seven as it looks to close the gap between its collections and the Rs 200 crore mark. Its current collection stands at Rs 187.75 crore.

The film has already broken numerous records including that of the biggest film opening of any Bollywood film. War logged opening day collections of Rs 53.50 crore, breaking Thugs of Hindostan’s previously held record.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared War’s day six collection figures on Twitter. “#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr. Total: ₹ 180.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 187.75 cr. #India biz. ⭐️ Will cross *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal today [Tue; Day 7],” he wrote.

With the film poised to cross the Rs 200 crore mark, Adarsh further shared how the film stood when compared to other big earners. “Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr… 2019 releases. ⭐️ #War: Will cross on Day 7. ⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 13. ⭐️ #Bharat: Day 14. ⭐️ #Uri: Day 28. ⭐️ #MissionMangal: Day 29 #India biz,” he wrote. This adds yet another notch to War’s belt.

War, directed by Siddharth Anand, has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka.

War collects Rs 27 crore on Tuesday?

"@iHrithik and @iTIGERSHROFF's #WAR crosses the ₹ 200 Crs Nett in #India Collects a huge ₹ 27 Crs on Tuesday. Taking the 1st week total to ₹ 215 Crs," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Shubhra Gupta, critic with The Indian Express gave the film two stars. "The set-up has promise. Agent Kabir (Roshan) who is a patriot to beat all desh-bhakts, has gone rogue. Former star-struck pupil Agent Khalid (Shroff) is assigned by chief spymaster (Rana) to track Kabir, and the cat-and-mouse chase, of one man on the tail of another, is as old as the spy saga itself. Veteran movie spies like Bond and Bourne and their minders have to work very hard to keep us glued with newer, flashier plot devices, spiffier toys and yes, deadlier enemies. In War, you can see the twists coming a mile off," she wrote.

She further added, "War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not."

