War box office collection Day 7: Hrithik-Tiger film to cross Rs 200 crore mark today

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff action thriller War continues its mammoth run on day seven as it looks to close the gap between its collections and the Rs 200 crore mark. Its current collection stands at Rs 187.75 crore.

The film has already broken numerous records including that of the biggest film opening of any Bollywood film. War logged opening day collections of Rs 53.50 crore, breaking Thugs of Hindostan’s previously held record.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared War’s day six collection figures on Twitter. “#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr. Total: ₹ 180.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 187.75 cr. #India biz. ⭐️ Will cross *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal today [Tue; Day 7],” he wrote.

With the film poised to cross the Rs 200 crore mark, Adarsh further shared how the film stood when compared to other big earners. “Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr… 2019 releases. ⭐️ #War: Will cross on Day 7. ⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 13. ⭐️ #Bharat: Day 14. ⭐️ #Uri: Day 28. ⭐️ #MissionMangal: Day 29 #India biz,” he wrote. This adds yet another notch to War’s belt.

War, directed by Siddharth Anand, has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka.