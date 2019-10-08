War box office collection Day 6: Hrithik-Tiger film continues to break records

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller War continues to go from strength to strength. The film has minted Rs 166.25 crore after five days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#War hits the ball out of the park… Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 5 [Sun]… Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019… East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch.”

In a followup tweet he wrote, “#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr. Total: ₹ 159.70 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 166.25 cr #India biz. 👍👍👍.”

War has broken several box office records, including the highest extended opening weekend of the year, overcoming films like Bharat and Mission Mangal. In another tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, “*Extended Opening Weekend* biz… 2019 releases…

⭐️ #War: ₹ 166.25 cr / Wed-Sun

⭐️ #Bharat: ₹ 150.10 cr / Wed-Sun

⭐️ #MissionMangal: ₹ 97.56 cr / Thu-Sun

⭐️ #Kesari: ₹ 78.07 cr / Thu-Sun

⭐️ #GullyBoy: ₹ 72.45 cr / Thu-Sun

⭐️ #Kalank: ₹ 66.03 cr / Wed-Sun

#India biz.”

War, directed by Siddharth Anand, has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. The film stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka.