War box office collection Day 6: Hrithik-Tiger film continues to break records

War box office collection Day 6: This Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film has minted Rs 166.25 crore after five days. It had opened with Rs 53.35 crore.

War box office collection Day 6
War box office collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film is super-strong at the ticket window.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller War continues to go from strength to strength. The film has minted Rs 166.25 crore after five days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#War hits the ball out of the park… Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 5 [Sun]… Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019… East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch.”

In a followup tweet he wrote, “#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr. Total: ₹ 159.70 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 166.25 cr #India biz. 👍👍👍.”

War has broken several box office records, including the highest extended opening weekend of the year, overcoming films like Bharat and Mission Mangal. In another tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, “*Extended Opening Weekend* biz… 2019 releases…
⭐️ #War: ₹ 166.25 cr / Wed-Sun
⭐️ #Bharat: ₹ 150.10 cr / Wed-Sun
⭐️ #MissionMangal: ₹ 97.56 cr / Thu-Sun
⭐️ #Kesari: ₹ 78.07 cr / Thu-Sun
⭐️ #GullyBoy: ₹ 72.45 cr / Thu-Sun
⭐️ #Kalank: ₹ 66.03 cr / Wed-Sun
#India biz.”

War, directed by Siddharth Anand, has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4000 screens. The film stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka.

War's overseas benchmarks

Taran Adarsh added in another tweete, "#War #Overseas benchmarks:
⭐ Highest opening weekend of 2019.
⭐ Highest opening weekend for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand."

'War takes a splendid start overseas'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War takes a splendid start #Overseas... Opening weekend: $ 7.040 million [₹ 50 cr]...
#USA - #Canada: $ 2.113 mn
#UAE - #GCC: $ 2.710 mn
#UK: $ 432k
ROW: $ 1.785 mn
Note: Few cinemas yet to report.
O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G."

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars and wrote in her review, "Every frame bristling with the combined smirk-and-swag of Hrithik-Tiger? Check. Lavish locations all around the world? Present and accounted for. Lots of fast-paced chases? War has all of the above, and yet, it’s in the not quite there zone: not quite smart enough, and most importantly, not quite new enough."

She further wrote, "The chief trouble with War is that all the space is divvied up between Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other."

