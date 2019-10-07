War box office collection Day 5: Hrithik-Tiger starrer is a force to reckon with

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff action thriller War continues its box office dominance this week with day 4 collections coming in at a total of Rs. 128.85 crore. The film has had the strongest opening of any Bollywood film, smashing past the record previously held by Thugs of Hindostan.

With no major opposition, the film’s successful run is set to continue through the week. Some film trade analysts have predicted that the film’s earnings will reach the Rs 200 crore mark within 10 days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s collection figures on Twitter. “#War. #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 128.85 cr #India biz. ⭐️ Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1,” he wrote.

“So what does the future hold for #War? ⭐️ Biz should grow on Tue [#Dussehra]. ⭐️ Biz on Wed is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly it will sustain till #Diwali… Of course, lack of major opposition [till #HouseFull4 arrives] is a bonus. #India biz,” he added further in another tweet.