War box office collection Day 5: Hrithik-Tiger starrer is a force to reckon with

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff action thriller War continues its box office dominance this week with day 4 collections coming in at a total of Rs. 128.85 crore. The film has had the strongest opening of any Bollywood film, smashing past the record previously held by Thugs of Hindostan.
With no major opposition, the film’s successful run is set to continue through the week. Some film trade analysts have predicted that the film’s earnings will reach the Rs 200 crore mark within 10 days.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s collection figures on Twitter. “#War. #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 128.85 cr #India biz. ⭐️ Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1,” he wrote.
“So what does the future hold for #War? ⭐️ Biz should grow on Tue [#Dussehra]. ⭐️ Biz on Wed is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly it will sustain till #Diwali… Of course, lack of major opposition [till #HouseFull4 arrives] is a bonus. #India biz,” he added further in another tweet.
'Hrithik is a phenomenon'
"Coz everything can't be expressed in words... Hrithik is a phenomenon," tweeted a fan, Sapna Vyas.
War sees Hrithik and Tiger waging a ferocious battle against each other. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, sees the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown. Shubhra Gupta, critic with The Indian Express gave the film 2 stars and wrote about how the film misses the mark.
"Every frame bristling with the combined smirk-and-swag of Hrithik-Tiger? Check. Lavish locations all around the world? Present and accounted for. Lots of fast-paced chases? War has all of the above, and yet, it’s in the not quite there zone. Not quite smart enough, and most importantly, not quite new enough," she wrote.
"War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not," she added.
War released on October 2 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
