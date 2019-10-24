War box office collection Day 22: Tiger-Hrithik film refuses to slow down

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has received a thunderous response from critics and audiences alike. The film delivered an action spectacle and a plot laden with twists and turns keeping everyone at the edge of their seats till the end.

War is now the third film from the Yash Raj camp to cross 300 crore in India after Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Its total collection until now stands at Rs 305.95 crore at the Indian box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier shared on his Twitter account, “#War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sultan and #Padmaavat… Now seventh highest grossing #Hindi film… [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 290 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 304 cr. #India biz.”

On it’s opening day, War made history as it collected 53.35 crore – the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film.

War also has Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupria Goenka playing supporting roles. Despite facing a tough competition from other recent releases like The Sky Is Pink and Laal Kaptaan, ar continues its winning streak.

Ahead of the Diwali weekend, and the arrival of new movies like Housefull 4, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh, whether or not War will face challenge is yet to be seen.