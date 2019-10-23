War box office collection Day 21: Tiger Shroff starrer reigns unchallenged

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has become the latest Bollywood film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark. The action thriller has collected Rs 304 crore after 20 days.

War is totally defeating competition, including The Sky Is Pink and Laal Kaptaan, even as it completes its third week. It was a wide release and was initially opened in 4000 screens across the country.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s latest figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sultan and #Padmaavat… Now seventh highest grossing #Hindi film… [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 290 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 304 cr. #India biz.”

War also has Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupria Goenka playing supporting roles.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars in her review and wrote, “War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not.”

“All the space is gobbled up by Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other,” Shubhra added.