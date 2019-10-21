War box office collection Day 19: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film is ruling the ticket window

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller War is still at the top of its game as it approaches the end of its third week. It has grossed Rs 295.75 crore after 18 days of its box office run.

Advertising

Clearly, the pairing of two of the best action stars and dancers of Bollywood — Hrithik and Tiger — was too much for the audiences to resist, and the evidence is there for all to see.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#War gathers momentum yet again… Will hit ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sun]… [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 282.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 295.75 cr. #India biz.”

Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupria Goenka play supporting roles in the movie. Siddharth Anand has directed the film on a screenplay penned by himself and Shridhar Raghavan.

Advertising

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote in her review, “The girls, Vaani Kapoor as a lissome dancer, and Anupriya Goel as an ace code-cracker, get some air-time, but it’s the boys who have all the fun: falling off choppers, zooming about in fast cars, diving off bridges, getting in some bloody fisticuff-time. Shroff shouldn’t ever team up with Roshan again though; on his own, Tiger is a dream dancer with jaw-dropping moves, and can take on five hundred armed desperadoes; when Hrithik is around, though, he recedes into the background.”

“The last time Hrithik looked as sexy, was in Dhoom 2 (2006), also a Yashraj film. The golden streaks have been replaced with a bit of grey at the temples, but the bronzed cheekbones decorated with a few fetching scars, the fighting-fit figure in fatigues-and-dark-glasses and the case-hardened look, is full eye-candy. I’m not revealing anything by telling you that War looks all set to be a franchise: next time maybe go complete comic-book silly? Now that’s a spy I will buy,” she added.