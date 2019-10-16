War box office collection Day 14: Hrithik-Tiger film is untouchable

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller, War, is continuing its dream run at the box office on its 14th day. The Siddharth Anand directorial has minted a staggering Rs 276.40 crore ever since its release on October 2.

War set various other benchmarks in Bollywood and crossed the lifetime business of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri. “#War benchmarks…Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 125 cr: Day 4

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 175 cr: Day 6

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 225 cr: Day 8

₹ 250 cr: Day 11

#India biz. ⭐ #War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Uri, becomes second highest grosser of 2019,” tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War also stars Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

War has lived up to the audience’s expectations. Though The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars out of 5, she praised Hrithik Roshan’s performance and look in the film. In her review, she wrote, “The last time Hrithik looked as sexy, was in Dhoom 2 (2006), also a Yashraj film. The golden streaks have been replaced with a bit of grey at the temples, but the bronzed cheekbones decorated with a few fetching scars, the fighting-fit figure in fatigues-and-dark-glasses and the case-hardened look, is full eye-candy. I’m not revealing anything by telling you that War looks all set to be a franchise: next time maybe go complete comic-book silly? Now that’s a spy I will buy.”.