War box office collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film continues its dream run

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War goes from strength to strength. After 11 days of its theatrical run, the Siddharth Anand directorial has earned Rs 257.75 crore. The film, which is an action thriller, is demolishing competition well into its second week.

The film also has Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.

Ever since it hit theatres, War has been breaking box office records left, right and centre. It is now the highest opener among Bollywood films.

War was a wide release, and is screening in 4000 theatres across the country.

The film is expected to continue its domination in the coming days since it has little competition. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky is Pink has not been able to put dent into its earnings.