War box office collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film continues its dream run
War box office collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is demolishing competition well into its second week. It has earned Rs 257.75 crore till now.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War goes from strength to strength. After 11 days of its theatrical run, the Siddharth Anand directorial has earned Rs 257.75 crore. The film, which is an action thriller, is demolishing competition well into its second week.
The film also has Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.
Ever since it hit theatres, War has been breaking box office records left, right and centre. It is now the highest opener among Bollywood films.
War was a wide release, and is screening in 4000 theatres across the country.
The film is expected to continue its domination in the coming days since it has little competition. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky is Pink has not been able to put dent into its earnings.
'Hrithik and Tiger both were immense'
Anushka Arora took to Twitter to share, "Finally watched #WAR last night!!! @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF you both were IMMENSE!!! 👊🏽🔥."
Gautam Gulati on War
"Watched #War & I must say @007 should just call @iHrithik sir and should not think twice! Each & every shot was on fire 🔥 what an inspiring Man,a real hero & tiger,s work is too good as well which you can’t ignore @iTIGERSHROFF A must watch Congrats#TeamWar," actor Gautam Gulati wrote on Twitter.
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta rated the film two stars in her review and wrote, "War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not."
"The girls, Vaani Kapoor as a lissome dancer, and Anupriya Goel as an ace code-cracker, get some air-time, but it’s the boys who have all the fun: falling off choppers, zooming about in fast cars, diving off bridges, getting in some bloody fisticuff-time. Shroff shouldn’t ever team up with Roshan again though; on his own, Tiger is a dream dancer with jaw-dropping moves, and can take on five hundred armed desperadoes; when Hrithik is around, though, he recedes into the background," she added.
War opened to 4000 screens in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
