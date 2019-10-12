War box office collection Day 10: Hrithik-Tiger film sailing along smoothly

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action thriller War has minted Rs 238.35 crore until now. The film has been breaking box office records ever since it released on October 2. Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupria Goenka also play pivotal roles in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Clearly, the pairing of two of the best action stars of Bollywood – Hrithik and Tiger, was too much for the audiences to resist, and the evidence is there for all to see.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#War has a fantabulous *extended* Week 1… Fifth #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*… Biggest opener for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and #YRF [crosses #Sultan]… Week 2 pivotal, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*.”

“#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr, Wed 11.20 cr, Thu 9.25 cr. Total: ₹ 228.50 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 238.35 cr. #India biz,” he added.

In a followup tweet, Adarsh said, “Top 5 *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1* biz… 2019 releases…

1. #War ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days]

2. #Bharat ₹ 180.05 cr [9 days]

3. #KabirSingh ₹ 134.42 cr [7 days]

4. #MissionMangal ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

5. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 116.03 cr [7 days]

#India biz.”

War currently faces competition from Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky Is Pink, though it is unlikely the Shonali Bose directorial will put a dent on War’s earnings anytime soon. The reason is, War is a mass entertainer and The Sky Is Pink has a comparatively niche audience.