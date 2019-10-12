War box office collection Day 10: Hrithik-Tiger film sailing along smoothly

Toggle Menu
War box office collection Day 10: Clearly, the pairing of two of the best action stars of Bollywood -- Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was too much for the audiences to resist, and the evidence is there for all to see.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action thriller War has minted Rs 238.35 crore until now. The film has been breaking box office records ever since it released on October 2. Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupria Goenka also play pivotal roles in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#War has a fantabulous *extended* Week 1… Fifth #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*… Biggest opener for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and #YRF [crosses #Sultan]… Week 2 pivotal, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*.”

“#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr, Wed 11.20 cr, Thu 9.25 cr. Total: ₹ 228.50 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 238.35 cr. #India biz,” he added.

In a followup tweet, Adarsh said, “Top 5 *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1* biz… 2019 releases…
1. #War ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days]
2. #Bharat ₹ 180.05 cr [9 days]
3. #KabirSingh ₹ 134.42 cr [7 days]
4. #MissionMangal ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]
5. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 116.03 cr [7 days]
#India biz.”

War currently faces competition from Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky Is Pink, though it is unlikely the Shonali Bose directorial will put a dent on War’s earnings anytime soon. The reason is, War is a mass entertainer and The Sky Is Pink has a comparatively niche audience.

War sees Hrithik and Tiger waging a ferocious battle against each other. The high-octane film sees the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown. Shubhra Gupta, film critic with The Indian Express gave the film 2 stars and wrote about how the film misses the mark.

"Every frame bristling with the combined smirk-and-swag of Hrithik-Tiger? Check. Lavish locations all around the world? Present and accounted for. Lots of fast-paced chases? War has all of the above, and yet, it’s in the not quite there zone. Not quite smart enough, and most importantly, not quite new enough," she wrote.

"War’s insistence on being a family entertainer leads it towards the predictable template of song-and-dance, played-for-laughs dialogue-baazi-in-fights, teary mothers and loving sons. A rumbustious Holi dance in the middle of a remote outpost gives our lads, who move like greased lightning, a chance to shake their admirable booties. But it also makes us roll our eyes, which would be fine if the film was in full-on comic book mode. But of course, it’s not," she added.

War released on October 2 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

