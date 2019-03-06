Viswasam box office collection: Ajith starrer earns Rs 200 crore worldwide

Despite releasing alongside Rajinikanth starrer Petta, Ajith starrer Viswasam has dominated the box office. The film has managed to earn Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Viswasam – Road to ₹ 200 Cr WW Gross:

TN – ₹ 139 Crs

AP, TG, KE, KA & ROI – ₹ 18 Cr

Overseas – ₹ 43 Crs

Total – ₹ 200 Crs”

Viswasam released on January 10 and made the most out of the extended holiday weekend because of Pongal. The film went neck and neck with Petta and both managed to do extremely well at the box office.

KJR Studios had earlier tweeted and shared that the film has become the ‘biggest blockbuster in Tamil cinema.’ They dedicated this victory to the audience. Directed by Siva, this was the maker’s fourth collaboration with Ajith after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam.

Viswasam achieved this feat despite getting leaked on the piracy website Tamilrockers. The leak did not hamper the film’s box office collection.

Viswasam is now also available on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.