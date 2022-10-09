Vikram Vedha box office collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan thriller sees a rise in numbers, here’s what it minted

After doing average business in the week, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha has seen a spike in its numbers. As per early estimates, the Gayathri and Pushkar directorial has collected in the range of Rs 3.75 – Rs 4.05 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 65 crore.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, national chains of multiplexes reported a rise in footfall, breaking the assumption that the film was doing well only in single theatres.

The report further states that there would be another peak on Sunday, which would take the 10-day business to roughly Rs 70 crore. While the film would close at Rs 80-90 crore, much higher than most films this year, it is quite a low number for a Hrithik Roshan film. The lifetime collection too would not be able to touch the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Vikram Vedha, an adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film by the same name, released on September 30 and received a fairly positive response from critics, and fans. Shubhra Gupta, in her review for The Indian Express, said that Vikram Vedha was a ‘cracking good time at the movies’.

A part of her review read, “The near-faithful Hindi remake isn’t half bad, even if it isn’t as good as the original. In Tamil, not just the initial animation strip, about the myth of Vikram and Betaal from ‘Betaal Pachchisi’, is more fleshed out, the characters feel more grounded, and the supporting actors get a little more to do. Most importantly, the lead duo has more swag than swagger, and that makes all the difference. In Bollywood, looks matter — Saif Ali Khan’s cop’s beefed-up bulk is drawn more attention to than R Madhavan’s large build, even though they are given similar smart-alecky lines; and Hrithik’s near-dreadlocks are more artfully teased out than Sethupathi’s straight-up grey stubble.”

Vikram Vedha also stars Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi among others.