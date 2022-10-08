Vikram Vedha box office collection: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s masala actioner Vikram Vedha has failed to pull people to theaters despite glorious reviews. However, the film found some audience in the overseas market which has helped it enter the Rs 100 crore club. In the domestic market, it seems to be struggling, especially with the popularity of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 among movie buffs.

As per the early estimates, Vikram Vedha earned in the range of Rs. 2.35 to 2.55 crore on its second Friday, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is expected to collect Rs 10 crore on its second weekend bringing its 10-day total to Rs 70 crore, if it continues to maintain its grip in the multiplexes. Currently, the box office collection of the film in the Indian market is around Rs 60 crore.

As per Pinkvilla, the gross domestic collection stands at Rs 72 crore and the overseas gross stands at Rs 31 crore, making the worldwide gross collection Rs 103 crore. With this figure, it can be said that the film has not been completely dissed by the audience. Also, in the Hindi-speaking states, Vikram Vedha continues to be the first choice of the cinephiles.

Recently, Hrithik had shared how he has been ‘slowly absorbing’ the reactions his film has been getting. During an Instagram Live with Ashish Chanchlani, he said, “I’m confused a little bit. I’m very satisfied with the film, I’m happy with it. We had fun making it, I learnt a lot. I’m happy with the final film. The mountain that I set out to conquer, I think we conquered. Now it is with the world, and the world is saying a lot of things, mostly good. I’m slowly absorbing it.”