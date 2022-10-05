Vikram Vedha box office collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan film benefits from Dusshera holiday, shows 12% growth

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s Tamil language hit of the same name, is benefitting from the current festive mood across the country. After decent collections on its first Monday, the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-led film has shown an upward trend on Tuesday.

The film had collected Rs 5.39 crore on Monday, and on Tuesday, this number grew by approximately 12 per cent, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. It has earned in the range of Rs 5.80 to 6.20 crore, which is a good number considering the film had a lacklustre weekend collection. And, with Wednesday being the Dusshera holiday, it is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark soon.

As of now, Vikram Vedha’s box office collection has been below expectations, considering that it stars Saif and Hrithik, who are among the biggest actors in Bollywood. On its opening day, it did a business of Rs 10.58 cr, Saturday registered a collection of Rs 12.51 cr, followed bu Rs 13.85 cr on Sunday. At present, the total collection of directors Pushkar and Gayatri’s film is Rs 42.33 crore.

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Aadarsh had also shared the international performance of the action drama. He had tweeted, “#VikramVedha collects ₹ 24.20 cr [Gross BOC] in its 4 days [till Mon] in #Overseas… Day-wise breakup…Day 1: $ 1.003 mn / ₹ 8.16 cr, Day 2: $ 950k / ₹ 7.73 cr, Day 3: $ 713k / ₹ 5.80 cr Day 4: $ 308k / ₹ 2.51 cr ⭐ Total: $ 2.974 mn [₹ 24.20 cr].”

Recently, Hrithik had shared how he has been confused and is ‘slowly absorbing’ the reactions his film has been getting. During an Instagram Live with Ashish Chanchlani, he said, “I’m confused a little bit. I’m very satisfied with the film, I’m happy with it. We had fun making it, I learnt a lot. I’m happy with the final film. The mountain that I set out to conquer, I think we conquered. Now it is with the world, and the world is saying a lot of things, mostly good. I’m slowly absorbing it.”