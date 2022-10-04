Vikram Vedha box office collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan film witnesses 50% drop, all eyes on Dussehra

The action-drama Vikram Vedha’s box office collection has not been in tune with glowing reviews and positive word of mouth it received. The Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer is trying to hold up against Mani Ratnam’s widely accepted Ponniyin Selvan:1, which released on the same day.

On its first Monday, the film approximately earned Rs 5.5 crore and witnessed a fall of around 50 per cent, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Now, with the upcoming festive holiday of Dusshera, makers are hoping the film will pick up at the ticket counters. Until now, the film’s total collection stands at around Rs 42 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Monday, the box office collection of Vikram Vedha on the weekend. He shared, “#VikramVedha fares way below expectations in its opening weekend… Needs to trend well on weekdays… Biz should get a boost on #Dussehra… Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr. Total: ₹ 36.94 cr. #India biz.” The film, which was managing to stay ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha with its initial performance, failed to cross its first-weekend figure of Rs 37.96 crore.

However, Vikram Vedha’s performance has been better than Shamshera (Rs 31.75 cr), JugJugg Jeeyo (Rs 36.93 cr) and Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 36.17 cr).

As of now, the film has been performing well in West Bengal and Bihar due to the Durga Puja festivities. But, in Gujarat, it has failed to attract people, but that could be because of the Navratri celebrations going on across the state. Now, with the Navratri festivities coming to an end, there are chances of the film picking up in the state, as per the report. The same report also suggested that if the film performs well on Tuesday and Wednesday, its chances of entering the Rs 100 crore club will increase manifold.

In terms of reviews from film critics, the Pushkar-Gayathri directorial has mostly received a positive response. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta said that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan sink their teeth into a proper story which comes before them. She added, “What with the crisp pace, the undercurrent of humour, the smart plotting which made light of its density, and all of it overlaid by that zippy theme tune, Vikram Vedha was a cracking good time at the movies.”