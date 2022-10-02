Vikram Vedha box office collection Day 2: Hrithik-Saif’s film witnesses 25-30 per cent growth, outshines Laal Singh Chaddha

The Hindi remake of the superhit Tamil film Vikram Vedha picked up the pace at the ticket counters on its second day of release. On Saturday, the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer showed significant growth, indicating a good weekend total for the film. The film is expected to close its first weekend with Rs 40 crore in its kitty.

The film’s box office collection grew by almost 25 per cent to 30 per cent on Saturday, reported Bollywood Hungama. Therefore, it earned in the range of Rs 13.25 to 13.75 crore (One of the most highly anticipated films of this year, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha had minted only Rs 7 crore on its second day). The major growth happened at the multiplexes in the metro cities, but the single screens showed a downward trend. However, if Hrithik and Saif continue to pull in the audience on Sunday as well and Vikram Vedha records a good weekend total, there are chances of the film sustaining at the ticket counters until Diwali.

As per Box Office India, Vikram Vedha drew more audience in Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday, but still, the film has a better performance in the south and West Bengal, courtesy Durga Puja festivities.

Also, if the film benefits from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Sunday and records a decent number, it will manage to come close to the first-weekend collection of one of this year’s biggest hits, Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 39.12 cr). It will also outgross Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s first-weekend collection.

Vikram Vedha has impressed film critics and the audience alike. Now, how much will it translate into box office figures, remains to be seen. In her review of the film, The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta called Vikram Vedha’s story ‘proper’. She mentioned in her review, “After a long time, two top-flight stars such as Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan sink their teeth into a proper story which comes before them.”