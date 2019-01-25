Uri collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues to dominate the box office

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal in a lead role, has garnered a total collection of Rs 128.59 crore in India.

At the end of its second week, the action-packed film has already crossed the lifetime business of Raazi, shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

Taran tweeted on Thursday, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike crosses *lifetime biz* of #Raazi yesterday [Day 13], will cross #Stree today [Day 14] and #BadhaaiHo in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 7.70 cr, Sat 13.35 cr, Sun 17.17 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.30 cr, Wed 6 cr. Total: ₹ 128.59 cr. India biz… #Uri #HowsTheJosh.” (sic)

The film has managed to impress the audience all across the country, however, it received mixed reviews from critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave only two stars to the film. In her review, she wrote, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages. It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar’.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film’s dialogue “How’s the Josh” has become immensely popular that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a reference to it in his speech recently.

The film might face tough competition from Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray in the coming days.