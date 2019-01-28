Uri box office collection: Vicky Kaushal’s film crosses the Rs 150 crore mark

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri, which released on January 11, has become a blockbuster hit.

The film, also starring Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam, released alongside Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister. However, it has left behind all competition.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Uri. He wrote on Twitter, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is rocking… Puts up a fantastic total in Weekend 3… The incredible trending is an eye opener… Has strong chance of joining ₹ 200 cr Club… [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 157.38 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 23.35 cr Total: ₹ 157.38 cr India biz. #UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5, ₹ 75 cr: Day 8, ₹ 100 cr: Day 10, ₹ 125 cr: Day 13, ₹ 150 cr: Day 17 India biz.”

Despite new releases, Uri has been raking in the moolah thanks to strong word-of-mouth. It also received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a mixed review, and wrote, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages.”

She added, “It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar’. If that’s not jingoism, I don’t know what is. The Pakistani big-wigs are shown as a bunch of not exactly incompetents, but incapable of matching up to the Indians.”