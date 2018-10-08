Venom box office collection Day 3: Tom Hardy film devours competition

Venom box office collection Day 3: Tom Hardy film is performing well.

Tom Hardy’s Venom is dominating the Indian box office. It has earned Rs 9.36 crore after two days. Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer and also stars Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams. It is based on Spider-Man’s supporting character Venom. Hardy plays Eddie Brock, a journalist on whose body gets attached an alien parasite called symbiote. Ahmed plays the antagonist.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the figures on Twitter. He said, “#Venom continues its dominance at domestic BO… However, the growth on Day 2 [29.41%] implies that it will slow down on weekdays… Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 5.28 cr. Total: ₹ 9.36 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 12.13 cr. India biz.”

#Venom continues its dominance at domestic BO… However, the growth on Day 2 [29.41%] implies that it will slow down on weekdays… Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 5.28 cr. Total: ₹ 9.36 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 12.13 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2018

Venom’s reviews have generally been withering. It holds a 31% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Venom’s first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways – chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Venom a negative review. She wrote, “As you struggle to like Eddie, to hate/like Venom, to fear Drake, to sympathise with Annie (who may be the smartest-of-them-all), to feel anything for the black-goo-like symbiotes, and to counsel against any sequels (at least standalones), there is only one real hero. He is Annie’s stand-in boyfriend, Dr Dan, who treats all — symbiotes, humans, and all in between — with equal equanimity. Now that is a man we want around at world’s end.”

