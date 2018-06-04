Top five weekend openers of 2018: Padmaavat, Veere Di Wedding, Baaghi 2 and others

Top five weekend openers of 2018: Veere Di Wedding manages to earn Rs 36.52 crore at the box-office. Top five weekend openers of 2018: Veere Di Wedding manages to earn Rs 36.52 crore at the box-office.

With every passing year, stakes at the weekend box office only keep growing. And 2018 is no different. Despite a lot of misses, there are a few hits which managed to push the envelope. And among all the releases so far, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat stands tall with the highest weekend collection. Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s latest Veere Di Wedding has also managed to find a place in the top five-weekend grossers of the year so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the list on Twitter. He wrote, “TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Weekend biz… 1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr 3. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr 4. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr 5. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 36.52 cr India biz.”

Check out the top five films with highest weekend business in 2018 so far.

1. Padmaavat – Rs 114 crore

Deepika Padukone played queen padmavati in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

After much delay, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor finally released and became the first hit of 2018. Opening on a Thursday, the historic drama enjoyed an extended weekend, entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club in its first four days only.

2. Baaghi 2 – Rs 73.10 crore

Baaghi 2 is a sequel to 2016 film Baaghi which starred Tiger Shroff and Baaghi 2 is a sequel to 2016 film Baaghi which starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor

This Tiger Shoff and Disha Patani film remains the biggest opener this year at Rs 25.10 crore. Though its weekend collection took it to the number two spot in the highest weekend openers’ list, the film’s lifetime earnings remain Rs 164.38 crore, a staggering amount for a small budget film.

3. Raid – Rs 41.01 crore

Raid had a decent run at the box office. Raid had a decent run at the box office.

Based on the real-life Income-tax raid that took place in the 1980s, Raid starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz mined Rs 41.01 crore in its opening weekend, with Rs 10.04 crore on its day one alone.

4. PadMan – Rs 40.05 crore

Twinkle Khanna turned producer with PadMan. Twinkle Khanna turned producer with PadMan.

Akshay Kumar’s name has become synonymous with superhits. With almost a 100 percent success rate at the box office for past few years, the Khiladi Kumar’s PadMan, based on the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham who invented low-cost sanitary pads, connected well with the Indian audience and collected Rs 40.05 crore in its opening weekend.

5. Veere Di Wedding – Rs 36.52 crore

Veere Di Wedding is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first film after the birth of her son Taimur. Veere Di Wedding is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first film after the birth of her son Taimur.

The “not a chick flick” opened at Rs 10.70 crore and went on to earn Rs 36.52 crore in its first weekend. The female-buddy film starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania released alongside Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, but managed to stump the Harshvardhan Kapoor film. It is currently enjoying a good run at the box office.

