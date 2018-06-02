Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 2: Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer earns Rs 22.95 crore

Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 2: This Kareena Kapoor Khan film has earned Rs 12.25 crore at the box office. Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 2: This Kareena Kapoor Khan film has earned Rs 12.25 crore at the box office.

After a smashing beginning at the box office with Rs 10.70 crore, the Ekta Kapoor production Veere Di Wedding has managed to rake in Rs 12.25 crore on its second day of business, taking the total collection to Rs 22.95 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter account and also mentioned the possibility of the film’s weekend collection to close around Rs 35 crore.

The film, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania, is a female buddy film in the vein of Sex and the City. The film certainly got traction among the youth with its clumsy, foul-mouthed lead actors.

Taran shared the film has witnessed an upward trend. He wrote, “#VeereDiWedding witnesses an UPWARD TREND on Day 2… Sun biz is expected to be in double digits too… Weekend should comfortably close at ₹ 35 cr+, as per trends… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz.”

#VeereDiWedding witnesses an UPWARD TREND on Day 2… Sun biz is expected to be in double digits too… Weekend should comfortably close at ₹ 35 cr+, as per trends… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2018

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review of the film. She noted, “Part of the film’s appeal is the affection with which its characters are written, even the loud, garish West Delhi family about to gather Kalindi into their heaving bosoms. They are loud, but they are loving, and Manoj Pahwa aces his role as the ‘papaji’ who doesn’t mind cheques worth a few crores bouncing as long his puttar can get a massive engagement party. ‘Ek hi toh beta hai mera, hainji? Haanji’. The ‘beta’, played by Vyas, is very good too.”

Also read | Veere Di Wedding movie review: The Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer is a fun ride

It is likely that the film will see even bigger numbers this weekend. Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, though still performing well, has a limited number of screens now. Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is not such a big threat and caters to a niche audience. Veere Di Wedding, adult audience notwithstanding, is expected to sail smoothly at the box office.

