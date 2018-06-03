Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer earns Rs 36.52 crore

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2018 11:28:29 am
The Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor production Veere Di Wedding has passed the box office test with flying colours. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, is said to have broken the inhibitions around “Will a film led by four women open well at the box office?” Earning Rs 13.57 crore on its third day, the film has collected Rs 36.52 crore in its opening weekend.

On Friday, the film had a winning start at the box office with Rs 10.70 crore and on the second day too, Veere Di Wedding showed an upward trend with Rs 12.25 crore of business. Trade analyst Girish Johar had mentioned that the film would easily mint around Rs 35 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.

The film has been performing pretty well in the overseas market too. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “The general feeling is, cuss words and adult-themed Indian movies *DON’T* work Overseas… #VeereDiWedding has shattered the myth… The film breezes into the TOP 10 charts of Australia, UK and New Zealand and this is no small achievement.”

Also read | Veere Di Wedding movie review: The Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer is a fun ride

Taran also shared some figures of the film’s performance on its first day in the international market:

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in her review said, “I have to say that it’s not just the name that has been flipped around. A few notions have been turned on their heads, and a few things have been subverted, and for a mainstream Hindi movie carrying heavy-weight names on and off screen, this is good enough.”

The film that is facing competition from Alia Bhatt’s Raazi and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is expected to sail smoothly at the box office.

